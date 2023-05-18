Survey seeks park improvement preferences

Princeton’s Veterans Memorial Park is one of a dozen improvement projects proposed for a fall bond election.

Before calling a bond election to update parks, city councilmembers want to know what would make Princeton “an even better place to live, work and play.​”

Council voted at the regular Monday, April 10, meeting to pay engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates $97,000 to gather information from the public and promote the idea of a $100 million fall bond election.

The company has built a survey application linked from the city’s princetontx.gov website.

“The 2023 Parks & Library Bond Program will help create and maintain beautiful, accessible, and sustainable parks, trails, and recreational spaces that are vital to the health and well-being of our community,” the survey homepage said.

The website said it is a one-stop-shop for all things related to the potential parks and library bond program, “including updates on current and upcoming projects, public engagement opportunities, and more.”

