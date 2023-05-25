Outside consultant out the window

The Princeton City Council tabled a controversial proposal to hire a consulting firm after a work session on the issue was cancelled for lack of a quorum. Councilmembers Steven Deffibaugh and David Kleiber were the only members on hand for the session scheduled before the council’s regular Monday, May 22, meeting.

Five members had to be present to discuss the idea of engaging an outside consultant to review personnel matters for the city, such as staffing levels, talent allocation and workplace culture.

