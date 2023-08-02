UPDATED: Culleoka boil water notice

Culleoka Water Supply Corporation announced Wednesday night, Aug. 2, that repairs had been made at a pumping station. However, customers were still advised not to drink tap water or use it for cooking, ice making, brushing teeth or washing hands and face.

Culleoka General Manager Peter Williams said the boil notice would remain in effect until water samples from the system were tested and approved.

Lawn and garden watering could resume but personal use of water for drinking or washing was still discouraged.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, personal cleaning and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes, Williams advised.

Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should adhere to the advisory.

Williams said Culleoka would notify customers when it was again safe to drink the water and use it for cooking and personal washing.

You may contact their office at (972) 736-2592.

The water system of the city of Princeton remains fully operational and intact, with no impact on water quality.

A filling station provided by the North Texas Municipal Water District is available at Princeton Municipal Park, 2000 East Princeton Drive, until the water service with Culleoka WSC is fully restored to normal operational levels.





