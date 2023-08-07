UPDATED-3 Culleoka boil water notice lifted

As of 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 7, Culleoka Water Supply Corporation had lifted the boil water notice that was in effect since last week. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality ordered the notice because water pressure in the Culleoka system had dropped to unacceptable levels following failure of a valve at a pumping station. Culleoka said tests by the North Texas Municipal Water District showed no contamination in the water system after repairs were made and the towers re-filled.
