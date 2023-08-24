Subscribe
Collin County calls $683 million bond election

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, Aug. 14, voted to call an election set for Nov. 7 on a comprehensive $683 million bond issue that seeks to address several issues within the county.

Commissioners, at their previous regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, approved a five-part bond issue. The decision came after a lengthy discussion led by County Judge Chris Hill, who proposed dissolving one of the propositions dedicated to parks and open space development and re-directing the money to roads and highway improvement. Commissioners ended up rejecting Hill’s proposal, voting to dedicate funds to park development.

Related News

Growth spurs department head budget requests

Aug 24, 2023 | ,

The Princeton City Council has set Monday, Sept. 11, as the date for a public hearing and decisions on the municipal tax rate and on what City Manager Derek Borg calls a “balanced city budget.” Councilmembers, in a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, heard...

PISD Board OKs budget and tax rate

Aug 24, 2023 | ,

Princeton Independent School District trustees adopted a budget that would spend more but tax residents less. Nobody spoke at the public hearing held at the regular Monday, Aug. 21, school board meeting. Trustees then adopted a 2023-2024 budget that would increase...

State advises residents to conserve during heat wave

Aug 24, 2023 | ,

There’s no relief in sight for Texans as extended triple-digit heat continues to scorch the region. As a result, conservation and caution are being advised by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT). Both...

Councilmember Keven Underwood resigns

Aug 21, 2023 |

The Monday, Aug. 21, agenda of a special meeting of the Princeton City Council includes discussion of the resignation letter submitted by Place 4 Councilmember Keven Underwood.In a letter to City Manager Derek Borg, Underwood said he was resigning, effective...

PUCT echoes ERCOT call for power conservation 

Aug 17, 2023 |

Voluntary Conservation Notice Effective Thursday, August 17 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. CT The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) is echoing a notice from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) asking Texans to voluntarily reduce electricity use, if safe to...

PISD to hold Aug. 21 budget meeting

Aug 17, 2023 | , ,

Trustees of the Princeton Independent School District will hold a public meeting to discuss an increased 2024 budget but a proposed reduction of the tax rate. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21, during the school board’s regular meeting. The proposed...

New law mandates school security

Aug 17, 2023 | , ,

Harper Elementary students Kailyn Arrieta and Mia Murphy get to know each other as they color together on their first day of school Thursday, Aug. 10. Courtesy Princeton ISD Many school districts were scrambling to comply with a new state law requiring at least one...

Two elections called for November

Aug 17, 2023 | ,

Princeton voters will be asked in November whether the city should sell $109.1 million in bonds to fund park projects and improvements to the Lois Nelson Public Library. At the regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 14, the Princeton City Council called a bond election for...

