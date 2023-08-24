Collin County calls $683 million bond election

Collin County Commissioners Court on Monday, Aug. 14, voted to call an election set for Nov. 7 on a comprehensive $683 million bond issue that seeks to address several issues within the county.

Commissioners, at their previous regular meeting Monday, Aug. 7, approved a five-part bond issue. The decision came after a lengthy discussion led by County Judge Chris Hill, who proposed dissolving one of the propositions dedicated to parks and open space development and re-directing the money to roads and highway improvement. Commissioners ended up rejecting Hill’s proposal, voting to dedicate funds to park development.

