PISD Board OKs budget and tax rate

Princeton Independent School District trustees adopted a budget that would spend more but tax residents less.

Nobody spoke at the public hearing held at the regular Monday, Aug. 21, school board meeting. Trustees then adopted a 2023-2024 budget that would increase total PISD expenditures by 17.20% with a property tax rate of $1.26 per $100 of appraised value, a decrease of 18.5 cents.

