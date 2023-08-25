Princeton loses in heartbreaker at Lebanon Trail

FRISCO – It was a game of tips and inches Thursday night for the Princeton Panthers.

Unfortunately, the breaks didn’t go their way against the Lebanon Trail Blazers.

Despite scoring first and holding the lead throughout most of the contest, the Panthers couldn’t finish the game as they fell in a heartbreaker by a score of 24-23 at David Kuykendall Stadiun in Frisco.

Bryce Dade got Princeton on the board first with a 21-yard touchdown rush at the 7:56 mark of the first quarter.

Lebanon Trail got a field goal to make it 7-3 going to the second before the Panthers found themselves behind less than three minutes into the second quarter after a Blazers touchdown, which made the score 9-7 after the blocked extra point.

Dade got the Panthers back in front at 14-9 with 2:35 left before halftime.

Jaxon Watjen put Princeton up 17-9 with a field goal just as the horn sounded for the break.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Blazers struck twice in the span of just over three minutes in the fourth to grab a 24-17 lead.

Princeton thought they had momentum back when the Panthers scored a late touchdown thanks to a 25-yard pass from Braeden Ratliff to Presley Self to make it 24-23 with 3:02 left, but the extra point was blocked.

By Evan Grice – For the Princeton Herald

