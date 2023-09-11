Council lowers taxes, adopts budget

Princeton City Council members have dropped the total property tax rate by 17.64% — or more than nine cents per $100 of taxable value. The rate will decrease from 53.5 cents per $100 value in tax year 2022 to 44 cents per $100 in tax year 2023.

Also at the Monday, Sept. 11 meeting, council adopted the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget commencing Oct. 1.

It will raise 11.8% more revenue from property taxes, $1.35 million.

The operating budget projects total revenue across all funds of $62.5 million and total expenditures of $66.9 million.

