School board seeks service alternatives

The Princeton Independent School District has taken the first step in seeking competition for services offered by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB).

PISD Trustees voted Monday, Sept. 18, to sign up for a free trial of a new school board service called Texans for Excellence in Education (TEE).

Incorporated in June of this year, TEE had already signed Carroll ISD in Southlake.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre said he met with TEE Executive Director Hava Armstrong, a Facebook friend of Board President Cyndi Darland, as part of the board’s request that administration explore alternatives to TASB.

“TEE was the only alternative,” McIntyre said, adding that there was no harm in “seeking a free second opinion.”

PISD has been with TASB for 30 to 40 years, the superintendent said, with services including property insurance, legal assistance, human resources and an energy pool.

“Competition is good, but TASB has the only finished product at this time,” he said. “I’m willing to wait to see what they (TEE) produce.”

TASB, in operation for about 75 years, is based in Austin and serves most Texas school boards. Its mission statement says: “The Texas Association of School Boards promotes educational excellence for Texas schoolchildren through advocacy, visionary leadership and high-quality services to school districts.”

