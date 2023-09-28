Subscribe
Namesakes honored at Mattei dedication

Sep 28, 2023

It probably comes as no surprise that the recent dedication for Mattei Middle School had an unusually musical flair, complete with an original piece composed by half the school’s namesake, Buddy Mattei, and performed by the Princeton High School band, which he helped lead with his wife, Marilyn, for more than two decades.

Princeton ISD opened its third middle school in August to sixth, seventh and eighth graders at 9055 County Road 728 in the southern portion of the school district.

Secretary of State sets voting dates

Secretary of State sets voting dates

Sep 28, 2023

October 10 is the last day to register to vote in November’s elections, Secretary of State Jane Nelson said. The Nov. 7 ballot will include 14 proposed additions to the state constitution including property tax relief, a state water fund and expansion of the Texas...

Police sergeant honored for lifesaving

Police sergeant honored for lifesaving

Sep 28, 2023

Princeton Police Sgt. Gerald Schlosser used his Army medic training to save the life of a gunshot victim, Interim Police Chief James Waters said. Schlosser received a standing ovation at the Monday, Sept. 25, Princeton City Council meeting as Waters presented him with...

EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

Sep 28, 2023

Collin County ranks fourth statewide in the number of electric vehicles (EV) registered, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). Overall, Texas had 217,000 EVs registered as of Aug. 22. Although Harris...

Panthers give up lead, lose to Lions

Panthers give up lead, lose to Lions

Sep 23, 2023

GREENVILLE - District play can come with different challenges every week. For the Princeton Panthers, they found the challenge of Greenville quarterback Anthony Johnson was too much to overcome.  The Greenville senior quarterback accounted for five touchdowns in...

Take the fall

Take the fall

Sep 21, 2023

By John Moore | thecountrywriter.com.  One of my most vivid memories of fall happened during junior high. I was standing in the end zone prior to the start of a game. I could barely feel my fingers and toes. It was October, but it was unusually cold (Al Gore had yet...

New ammo for fentanyl battle

New ammo for fentanyl battle

Sep 21, 2023

Courtesy DEA Fentanyl poisoning continues to claim a growing percentage of drug deaths in the state, according to the Texas Health Data dashboard published online by the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). As of Aug. 25, 45.39% of all drug deaths were...

School board seeks service alternatives

School board seeks service alternatives

Sep 21, 2023

The 6th-grade football team won first place for their pirate ship float honoring Peter Pan and the Lost Boys in Friday’s Homecoming Parade.  Norishka Pachot/The Princeton Herald The Princeton Independent School District has taken the first step in seeking competition...

Parks proposition is on November ballot

Parks proposition is on November ballot

Sep 21, 2023

Eisenhower State Park in Denison, TX. Photo courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife Department © 2023(TPWD) Texas ranks 35th nationally in state park acreage per resident. But voters will be asked in November to help improve that ratio. Proposition 14 on the Nov. 7 ballot...

Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Parents warned about popular scheduling app

Sep 21, 2023

School officials are warning students and parents about the potential danger of the popular Saturn calendar and class scheduling application for high school students. The developer of the app says, “Saturn is the only calendar that supports the complexities of the...

Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Panthers get Homecoming win to start district

Sep 16, 2023

Bryce Dade (20) weaves his way through the Mesquite Poteet defense. On Homecoming night, the Princeton Panthers finally ended their long wait for a victory taking down the Mesquite Poteet Pirates 27-21 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.  Princeton scored first with 7:56...

