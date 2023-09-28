Namesakes honored at Mattei dedication

It probably comes as no surprise that the recent dedication for Mattei Middle School had an unusually musical flair, complete with an original piece composed by half the school’s namesake, Buddy Mattei, and performed by the Princeton High School band, which he helped lead with his wife, Marilyn, for more than two decades.

Princeton ISD opened its third middle school in August to sixth, seventh and eighth graders at 9055 County Road 728 in the southern portion of the school district.

