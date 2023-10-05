District says post violated rules

The Princeton Independent School District has banned a community group from school property after organizers thanked the school board president for attending an event in June.

“Violation(s) of rules and regulations for use of district facilities may result in permanent cancellation of the non-school user’s use of district facilities,” PISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre said in a Sept. 28 letter to PTX Diverse President John Kusterbeck. “[Therefore,] you and Princeton TX Diverse are no longer able to rent and utilize district facilities,”

The group had paid $1,650 to rent a PISD facility for the Princeton Pride 2023 event held Saturday, June 24.

Booked in December and originally scheduled for Princeton High School, the event was moved at the district’s request to Lovelady High School because of potential parking problems with a simultaneous garage sale and athletic event.

Three months later, McIntyre told Kusterbeck a Facebook post after the event had violated the district’s Facilities Use Policy, which had been updated twice during 2023.

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.