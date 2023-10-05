Feedback sought on transportation plans

www.ccfuturemobility.com

Collin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and nation with the population doubling over the past 20 years from 500,000 to just over 1 million people. So, it is vital for the county to ensure the transportation system can meet future growth demands.

The county’s Future Mobility Study, begun in May 2021, is currently evaluating recommendations for improvements including route analysis, environmental studies and traffic modeling.

Final recommendations will be released in early 2024.

The proposed recommendations include the build-out of a comprehensive thoroughfare network, multimodal considerations and analysis of potential new freeway concepts east of Lavon Lake and between U.S. 380 and State Highway 121 north of Princeton.

To help ensure a regional approach to transportation planning, Collin County is partnering with cities, adjacent counties and other agencies such as the North Central Texas Council of Governments and the Texas Department of Transportation. Dallas, Rockwall and Hunt counties are included in the study.

