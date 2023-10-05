Lady Panthers struggle against district foes

Madisyn Robertson (9) tips a ball over the net in a pre-district match. The Lady Panthers are 1-5 in district and will need continue to improve to have a shot at the playoffs. Photos by Tina Lopez/C&S Media

The Lady Panthers have had a change of fortune since starting district play three weeks ago.

That struggle presented itself this past week with Princeton losing at home to Greenville (22-12, 3-3) on Sept. 29 after dropping a match at Melissa (26-8, 4-2) on Tues, Sept. 26.

The Lady Lions took a 3-1 match (25-14, 25-17, 23-25, 27-25) from Princeton and Melissa won their match 3-0 (25-14, 25-23, 25-20).

In spite of the losses, the Lady Panthers (18-15, 1-5) have been competitive as they circle around for the second round with district opponents

