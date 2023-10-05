Subscribe
CC Future Mobility Oct 2023

Need for space includes more than schools

by | Oct 5, 2023 | Education, Latest, News

Now that voters in the Princeton ISD have approved plans to build eight new schools over the next decade, the district needs more space for faculty, staff, administrators and programs.

A $797 million bond proposal passed easily in the May 6 election, allowing focus on non-campus facilities.

“We made sure the needs of the students were met first,” Philip Anthony, executive director of operations, told trustees at their Monday, Sept. 18, meeting. 

“Now that we have the funding for campus facilities, we can spend some of our local construction budget to make sure we can accommodate our personnel,” Anthony said.

No additional funding would be needed for the extra space, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said. 

Anthony presented a series of scenarios and facility proposals before the board gave him the green light to continue with design and development.

He told trustees that programs in need of space included Special Programs, currently housed in Lovelady High School science labs and Disciplinary Alternative School, now approaching capacity. Anthony added that administration and auxiliary services were already doubled up in offices with limited storage.

“Our goal is to utilize all the existing space we have in the district, because we want to be good stewards of our funds,” he said. “When those options are exhausted, we must consider building facilities to provide space for all the district’s offices.”

To read the full story subscribe to The Princeton Herald.

State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Panthers struggle against district foes

Lady Panthers struggle against district foes

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Madisyn Robertson (9) tips a ball over the net in a pre-district match. The Lady Panthers are 1-5 in district and will need continue to improve to have a shot at the playoffs. Photos by Tina Lopez/C&S Media The Lady Panthers have had a change of fortune since...

read more
Panthers must eliminate mistakes to beat Leopards

Panthers must eliminate mistakes to beat Leopards

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Bryce Dade (20), shown here at Greenville, will need a nice game against Lovejoy to move the Panthers into the win column again. Dade has gained 271 yards on 47 carries and is averaging 5.8 yards a carry. Victor Tapia/C&S Media Coming off a tough loss last week at...

read more
Feedback sought on transportation plans

Feedback sought on transportation plans

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

www.ccfuturemobility.com Collin County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state and nation with the population doubling over the past 20 years from 500,000 to just over 1 million people. So, it is vital for the county to ensure the transportation system can...

read more
District says post violated rules

District says post violated rules

Oct 5, 2023 | , ,

The Princeton Independent School District has banned a community group from school property after organizers thanked the school board president for attending an event in June. “Violation(s) of rules and regulations for use of district facilities may result in...

read more
All day event offers fun, family activities

All day event offers fun, family activities

Oct 5, 2023 | ,

Horses, floats, cars, community groups  will parade along Farmersville Parkway. File Art Farmersville will be celebrating a long-standing tradition with its 48th annual Old Time Saturday event. This year’s festivities are a mix of old and new traditions, including...

read more
Secretary of State sets voting dates

Secretary of State sets voting dates

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

October 10 is the last day to register to vote in November’s elections, Secretary of State Jane Nelson said. The Nov. 7 ballot will include 14 proposed additions to the state constitution including property tax relief, a state water fund and expansion of the Texas...

read more
Police sergeant honored for lifesaving

Police sergeant honored for lifesaving

Sep 28, 2023 |

Princeton Police Sgt. Gerald Schlosser used his Army medic training to save the life of a gunshot victim, Interim Police Chief James Waters said. Schlosser received a standing ovation at the Monday, Sept. 25, Princeton City Council meeting as Waters presented him with...

read more
Namesakes honored at Mattei dedication

Namesakes honored at Mattei dedication

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

It probably comes as no surprise that the recent dedication for Mattei Middle School had an unusually musical flair, complete with an original piece composed by half the school’s namesake, Buddy Mattei, and performed by the Princeton High School band, which he helped...

read more
EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

EVs charging ahead in a green revolution

Sep 28, 2023 | ,

Collin County ranks fourth statewide in the number of electric vehicles (EV) registered, according to Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG). Overall, Texas had 217,000 EVs registered as of Aug. 22. Although Harris...

read more
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
State Fair of Texas 2023 SFOT
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023