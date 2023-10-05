Need for space includes more than schools

Now that voters in the Princeton ISD have approved plans to build eight new schools over the next decade, the district needs more space for faculty, staff, administrators and programs.

A $797 million bond proposal passed easily in the May 6 election, allowing focus on non-campus facilities.

“We made sure the needs of the students were met first,” Philip Anthony, executive director of operations, told trustees at their Monday, Sept. 18, meeting.

“Now that we have the funding for campus facilities, we can spend some of our local construction budget to make sure we can accommodate our personnel,” Anthony said.

No additional funding would be needed for the extra space, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said.

Anthony presented a series of scenarios and facility proposals before the board gave him the green light to continue with design and development.

He told trustees that programs in need of space included Special Programs, currently housed in Lovelady High School science labs and Disciplinary Alternative School, now approaching capacity. Anthony added that administration and auxiliary services were already doubled up in offices with limited storage.

“Our goal is to utilize all the existing space we have in the district, because we want to be good stewards of our funds,” he said. “When those options are exhausted, we must consider building facilities to provide space for all the district’s offices.”

