The other shoe has dropped as Attorney General Ken Paxton has endorsed challengers to Republican Collin County representatives who supported his impeachment.

The GOP primaries will be held March 5 and opponents have now filed against House members Candy Noble of Lucas, Jeff Leach from Allen, Matt Shaheen of Plano and Frederick Frazier of McKinney.

