Bonds totaling $683 million would fund five areas

Collin County’s population has doubled since 2000 and was expected to double again over the next 30 years, said Tim Bennett, county planning board member. The most recent 2023 population estimate was about 1,176,000, he said.

To prepare for that historic growth, commissioners have called a $683 million bond election with five separate propositions, A through E, on the Nov. 7 ballot.

