Lady Panthers in the playoff hunt

Lily Bailey (8) receives a serve against Sherman Oct. 3. The Lady Panthers host McKinney North on Friday, Oct. 13. Bailey led the team in serves received with 14. Maddie Smith/C&S Media

The Lady Panthers continued to work their way through the second half of district play and hosted Sherman (17-17, 2-5) last Tuesday before traveling to Denison on Oct. 6

Princeton is currently tied for fourth place in District 13-5A with Greenville (22-14, 3-5), who they play again on Oct. 24, the last game of the regular season.

At home on Oct. 3, the Panthers won the Sherman match 3-0 (28-26, 25-21, 25-17). The win pushed the Lady Panthers ahead in the standings and evened the series, since Princeton lost at Sherman on Sept. 8, 3-1.

