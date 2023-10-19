Fall Festival is Saturday

Rodeo fun, fall activities, food and more are on tap. File art

Fall is in the air and the Fall Festival is in J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park. This is the ninth year for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, and runs until 8 p.m.

“We will have a free kid’s zone and hayride that is put on by our fire department to teach fire safety,” said Stephanie O’Brien, director of community events. “The ride will take you to our pumpkin patch, where kids get to pick one pumpkin to take home. We will also have a petting zoo, and a few of the animals are a sloth, a spider monkey, and a miniature pig.”

O’Brien said the event will also feature arts and crafts, food vendors, bull riding and mutton busting where children ride sheep. There will be a $25 fee for that event and all riders must weigh 55 pounds or less.

For the more on this story see this weeks print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.