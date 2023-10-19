School board OKs funds to livestream meetings

Meetings of the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees will soon be streamed live and the video archived for future reference.

School board members agreed at their Monday, Oct. 16, regular meeting to spend $10,000 for a camera similar to those in use at Princeton High School. Students could operate the system at board meetings and the feed would be available on YouTube.

A more expensive streaming service, such as that used by the city of Princeton, would cost $15,000 for the camera, $28,000 for automatic closed captioning and a $10,000 per year subscription, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said.

“That was a little bit of sticker shock,” McIntyre said. The superintendent said the expenditure would not require quotes, so he would just call around for pricing.

The district would probably invest in a more elaborate setup once a new administration building and boardroom were built, he said.

In other business, trustees were told 47 languages, in addition to English and Spanish, were spoken by students in the district.

