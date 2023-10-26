Harvesting Texas Traditions

Subscribe
by | Oct 26, 2023 | Opinion

As the cool breeze of autumn begins to sweep through the Lone Star State, there’s a particular charm that sets Texas apart during this time of year. Beyond the sprawling landscapes and bustling cities, Texas boasts a remarkable connection between fall festivities and our thriving agriculture sector. Often at the heart of seasonal celebrations are pumpkin patches, where families come together to make memories while supporting Texas farmers.

Whether it’s carving a spooky Jack-o’-lantern or preparing a delicious pumpkin pie, choosing the perfect pumpkin is an unforgettable experience for Texans young and old. Families meander through the fields, carefully inspecting each pumpkin for its unique shape, size, and personality. This classic family fun makes a visit to a pumpkin patch a must-do each season.

By Senator John Cornyn

