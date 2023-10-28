Princeton falls in home finale to Melissa

Gavin Hamilton (7) goes up for a catch against a Melissa defender. Photo by Jerry Winfrey

The Melissa Cardinals scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes, led 21-0 in the second quarter and captured a 56-13 victory over the Princeton Panthers on Friday from Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

The Panthers (1-8, 1-5) managed 197 yards of offense in their final home game of the season. Senior running back Bryce Dade recorded 53 rushing yards while sophomore quarterback Marcus Flowers threw for 104 yards and two touchdowns.

Melissa (9-0, 6-0) started fast, scoring on a 49-yard interception return on Flowers’ first pass of the game.

Backed up to their own 2-yard line to start their first offensive possession after a Princeton punt, the Cardinals covered 98 yards in just 2:30 of game time to take a 14-0 advantage.

Down 21-0 near the end of the first half, Flowers and the Panthers rebounded by engineering a 75-yard touchdown drive. Flowers’ six-yard touchdown pass to Devin Muuava put Princeton on the board with 1:49 to go before the intermission.

Melissa responded with two touchdowns in a span of 17 seconds before halftime, both on passes from Trever Ham to Karson Maynard.

Ahead 35-7 at the half, Melissa scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to lead 56-7. Princeton then scored the final touchdown of the game, with Jordan Mosley hauling in a 19-yard strike from Flowers.

Princeton finishes the season next Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. game at Crandall.

By Josh Worden • [email protected]