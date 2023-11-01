Subscribe
District-wide food drive underway

Nov 1, 2023

The annual district-wide holiday food drive is underway on every Princeton ISD campus as students, staff and the community help ensure less fortunate families can enjoy meals during the Christmas break.

The food drive is a critical part of the Princeton Lions Club Angel Tree Program, which also provides toys and clothes for families in need.

Reigning food drive champion, and one of the smaller campuses in terms of enrollment in recent years, is Harper Elementary School.

