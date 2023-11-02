Princeton drops season finale

Marcus Flowers has had a posititve impact on the Panthers offense since stepping in for injured Braeden Ratliff. Photo by Jerry Winfrey

CRANDALL, Texas — Despite amassing 531 yards of total offense, including five touchdown passes from Marcus Flowers, the Crandall Pirates pulled away late for a 54-35 win on Thursday night from Pirates Stadium.

Flowers totaled 311 yards through the air for the Panthers (1-9, 1-6), though Crandall (6-4, 4-3) picked him off four times on the night as well.

While Princeton out-gained Crandall in offensive yardage, 531-510, turnovers doomed the Panthers in this one as the Pirates capitalized on three first-half takeaways to lead 28-7 at the half.

Still, Princeton stormed back after the intermission. Flowers tossed three touchdown passes in the third quarter to bring Princeton within 41-27 with a 20-yard strike to Azaan Stoughtenborough, a 23-yard score to Jordan Mosley, and a 12-yard fade to Jakelyn Perkins on a 4th-and-10.

Another Flowers touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter made it a one-score game at 41-35, but Princeton never got any closer.

By Josh Worden • [email protected]