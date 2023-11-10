Police Chief Waters swearing in

Princeton Interim Police Chief James Waters will be sworn in as permanent chief in a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 13, the city announced.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

Waters, a former chief, had served as interim chief since the dismissal of former Chief David Moyle in December.

Moyle has sued the city for up to $1 million in damages.



For more on this story see the Nov. 16, 2023, print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

https://publisher.etype.services/Princeton-Herald

