Police Chief Waters swearing in

Princeton Interim Police Chief James Waters will be sworn in as permanent chief in a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 13, the city announced.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Waters, a former chief, had served as interim chief since the dismissal of former Chief David Moyle in December.
Moyle has sued the city for up to $1 million in damages.
