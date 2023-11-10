Police Chief Waters swearing in

Subscribe
Nov 10, 2023

Princeton Interim Police Chief James Waters will be sworn in as permanent chief in a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 13, the city announced.
The event will be held at 3 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Waters, a former chief, had served as interim chief since the dismissal of former Chief David Moyle in December.
Moyle has sued the city for up to $1 million in damages.

