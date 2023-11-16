Darland, Sharpe win school board seats

Princeton ISD School Board President Cyndi Darland has been re-elected, but Vice President Chad Jones placed third in a four-candidate race.

According to complete, unofficial returns from Collin County Elections, former PISD Trustee Starla Sharpe placed first with 1,063 votes or 30.78% of the 3,454 votes cast in the election held Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Darland was second and was re-elected with 997 votes or 28.87%. Jones was third with 905 votes or 26.20%. Melissa Ait Belaid placed fourth with 489 votes for 14.16%.

Sharpe and Darland, the two candidates with the most votes, will serve three-year terms once results are canvassed by the school board and become official.

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald, today!