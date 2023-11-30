School board elects officers

Second grader Bradlee Hamming, who designed the PISD’s 2023 Christmas card, is congratulated by Rachel Nicks, director of elementary education, left, and School Board President Cyndi Darland. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

In what could portend future disagreements, the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees split 4-3 in electing three board officers at the Monday, Nov. 27, meeting.

President Cyndi Darland was re-elected to her post for another year and then nominated Trustee Duane Kelly, who had previously served as secretary, to be vice president. Kelly then nominated Trustee Julia Schmoker to serve as secretary. They were joined in the majority votes by Trustee John Campbell.

Darland, Kelly, Schmoker and Campbell also voted as a bloc to reject Trustee Carlos Cuellar’s nomination of Trustee Bob Lovelady as president, Lovelady’s nomination of new Trustee Starla Sharpe as vice president and Sharpe’s nomination of Cuellar to be board secretary.

“I’d like to nominate somebody who has been here for decades, who has been a teacher, a principal, a superintendent,” Cuellar said in nominating Lovelady. Sharpe seconded his motion.

