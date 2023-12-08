Sadler, Smith highlight All-District roster

After a 21-19 season, the Princeton volleyball team picked up some accolades at the end of November. Five Lady Panthers were named on the District 13-5A awards list, highlighted by junior Abby Sadler and senior Breonna Smith.

Sadler was Coach Rachel Croley’s lone player to earn First Team All-District honors. As one of the team’s most versatile players, Sadler rarely left the court for Coach Croley.

By Austin Smith

