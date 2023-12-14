Panthers take third in Raider Invitational

The Princeton Panthers had another big showing last weekend, finishing third in Wylie East’s Raider Invitational. They were one of 14 teams to compete on Saturday, and one of just three to clear triple-digits in the team standings.

They were also the top team to compete in Class 5A at the event, coming up short to only Highland Park and Rockwall Heath, who both reside in Class 6A. It’s another positive sign that this is going to be a strong year for the Panthers.

“I am really excited for our boys,” Coach Ryan DeLaVergne said. “They are coming on strong. They’ve improved with every showing.”

By Austin Smith

