PHS principal becomes Leon ISD superintendent

by | Dec 21, 2023 | Education, Latest, News

Princeton High School Principal Clint Sadler is taking another job in charge of big cats.

Sadler, a PHS Panther alumnus, is the new superintendent of the Class 2A Leon Independent School District in East Texas between Dallas and Houston.

“It has been such a pleasure getting the opportunity to lead my alma mater as the principal of Princeton High School,” Sadler said. 

“I love this community and school with my entire being, and I have loved these students like they were my own,” he said. “I am proud of the accomplishments of our school over the past four and a half years, including multiple state appearances and championships in academics and athletics. I believe I have fulfilled what God had in store for me here for now, and it’s time to move on to the next phase of my career at Leon ISD.” 

Superintendent Donald McIntyre said, ““We are proud of Clint as he makes this move up to take the reins of a school district. “Clint is a true Panther, and we will miss him, but we wish him the best in his new role.”

