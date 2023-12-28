Subscribe
Lady Panthers continue to roll entering break

by | Dec 28, 2023 | Sports

PRINCETON – The Princeton Lady Panthers have roared out to a good start to district play this year. Following their inaugural district victory over Sherman on Dec. 12, the team followed it up with a good 62-19 victory against Denison a few days later.

Princeton dominated from start to finish in that matchup, led by the play of Chandler Evans, Mariah Hart and Terrayah McCoy. That trio was the main offensive production for Princeton throughout the entire game, scoring 49 of the team’s 62 points. McCoy led the team in scoring with 21 points, followed by Evans with 15 and Hart with 13.

