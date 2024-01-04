Princeton teams compete in holiday meet

FRISCO – Both Princeton wrestling teams traveled to Frisco Independence last Friday to compete in their 3rd Annual NYE Scuffle. It was the Panthers lone action over the holiday break, as the teams will look to kick things into high gear this week when they return to the mats in January.

In Frisco, the girls put up another strong showing, taking fifth with a total of 356.5 points. Meanwhile, the boys finished 15th among the 26 teams competing with 203 points.

