Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

Princeton teams compete in holiday meet

by | Jan 4, 2024 | Sports

FRISCO – Both Princeton wrestling teams traveled to Frisco Independence last Friday to compete in their 3rd Annual NYE Scuffle. It was the Panthers lone action over the holiday break, as the teams will look to kick things into high gear this week when they return to the mats in January.

In Frisco, the girls put up another strong showing, taking fifth with a total of 356.5 points. Meanwhile, the boys finished 15th among the 26 teams competing with 203 points.

For more on this story see the January 4, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

CCMobility Nov 2023

0 Comments

Related News

Lady Panthers continue to roll entering break

Lady Panthers continue to roll entering break

Dec 28, 2023 |

PRINCETON - The Princeton Lady Panthers have roared out to a good start to district play this year. Following their inaugural district victory over Sherman on Dec. 12, the team followed it up with a good 62-19 victory against Denison a few days later. Princeton...

read more
Princeton looking to close out 2023 strong

Princeton looking to close out 2023 strong

Dec 21, 2023 |

ROYSE CITY – The Panthers basketball team had just one game last week in their final action before Christmas Break. After a strong showing in Corsicana’s Tournament the week prior, Princeton’s matchup with Royse City didn’t go quite as well last week, as the guys fell...

read more
Panthers take third in Raider Invitational

Panthers take third in Raider Invitational

Dec 14, 2023 |

The Princeton Panthers had another big showing last weekend, finishing third in Wylie East’s Raider Invitational. They were one of 14 teams to compete on Saturday, and one of just three to clear triple-digits in the team standings. They were also the top team to...

read more
Princeton faces off twice with Australian team

Princeton faces off twice with Australian team

Dec 14, 2023 |

The Panthers played a lot of basketball last week, taking the court six times across as many days. The week started out with a unique matchup against Victoria Basketball, an Australian development program based out of the state of Victoria that includes the capital,...

read more
Sadler, Smith highlight All-District roster

Sadler, Smith highlight All-District roster

Dec 8, 2023 |

After a 21-19 season, the Princeton volleyball team picked up some accolades at the end of November. Five Lady Panthers were named on the District 13-5A awards list, highlighted by junior Abby Sadler and senior Breonna Smith. Sadler was Coach Rachel Croley’s lone...

read more
Princeton girls keep winning

Princeton girls keep winning

Dec 8, 2023 |

COLLEYVILLE - Last week, the Princeton girls wrestling team continued their outstanding start to the season with a meet title at Colleyville Heritage’s Mike McCready Memorial Invitational. There, the girls were able to edge out Carrollton Creekview 211-209 to win the...

read more
Princeton girls compete at Allen Hoopfest

Princeton girls compete at Allen Hoopfest

Nov 24, 2023 |

Non-district basketball continued for the Princeton Lady Panthers this past week with the Allen Hoopfest. Heading into Princeton’s first non-district tournament of the year, the Lady Panthers were 3-1 with convincing victories over Garland, Carrolton Creekview and...

read more
Princeton ready for season

Princeton ready for season

Nov 17, 2023 |

The falling of the leaves and daylight savings time can only mean one thing—it’s time for high school basketball season. The Princeton Panthers boys’ basketball team is gearing up and ready to go for the 2023-24 campaign, having started their season on Friday, Nov. 10...

read more
Princeton drops season finale

Princeton drops season finale

Nov 2, 2023 | ,

Marcus Flowers has had a posititve impact on the Panthers offense since stepping in for injured Braeden Ratliff. Photo by Jerry Winfrey CRANDALL, Texas — Despite amassing 531 yards of total offense, including five touchdown passes from Marcus Flowers, the Crandall...

read more
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023
CCMobility Nov 2023