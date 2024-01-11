Princeton competes in Longhorn Challenge

Last week was a busy one for the Princeton boys soccer team, as they kicked off the season with four games across five days. The Panthers took part in a handful of scrim­mages throughout December, before taking the field against Denton High School in the season-opener last Tuesday, Jan. 2.

While Princeton got out to a “sluggish” start according to Coach Kent Ackmann, they were able to hold the Bron­cos scoreless for most of the first half. Still, Denton tallied a pair of goals in the final eight minutes, with the latter coming with just 15 seconds remaining.

By Austin Smith • [email protected]

