Search yields new city manager

Michael Mashburn, Princeton’s new city manager, meets Mayor pro tem Steve Deffibaugh following the Friday, Jan. 5 special meeting. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

After spending an hour and 20 minutes in executive session, the Princeton City Council voted unanimously to hire Mike Mashburn, an assistant city manager in Farmers Branch, as Princeton’s new city manager.

Mashburn succeeds Derek Borg, who resigned in October, as the city’s top administrator.

Mashburn said after the council adjourned its special meeting Friday, Jan. 5, that he intends to give Farmers Branch two weeks’ notice and hopes to start work in Princeton in “three or four weeks, give or take.”

Mashburn said he is “excited to work with the city staff,” and said Princeton will offer him “a tremendous opportunity. Plus, I like the small-town feel here.”

Mayor Brianna Chacon said council members were “100% on board with Mike,” which she said accounted for the relatively brief executive (or closed) session convened to discuss Mashburn’s hiring.

