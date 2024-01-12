Lady Panthers fall to McKinney North, beat Lovejoy

Coming off a second-place finish in the Dallas ISD Holiday Invitational, it was time for the Princeton Lady Panthers to turn their focus back toward the district schedule. Princeton (17-9, 3-1 District 13-5A) beat both Sherman and Denison in their first two district games in mid-December and opened 2024 with McKinney North to get back to the district slate last week.
Last year, just like the season prior, the Lady Panthers finished second behind McKinney North for the district title. In their first attempt to avenge those previous team’s defeats, the Lady Panthers fell short, losing 67-45.
