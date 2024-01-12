Lady Panthers fall to McKinney North, beat Lovejoy

Coming off a sec­ond-place finish in the Dallas ISD Holiday In­vitational, it was time for the Princeton Lady Pan­thers to turn their focus back toward the district schedule. Princeton (17-9, 3-1 District 13-5A) beat both Sherman and Denison in their first two district games in mid-De­cember and opened 2024 with McKinney North to get back to the district slate last week.

Last year, just like the season prior, the Lady Panthers finished sec­ond behind McKinney North for the district ti­tle. In their first attempt to avenge those previous team’s defeats, the Lady Panthers fell short, losing 67-45.

