New law takes tough stance on student vaping

A new Texas law has brought steep punishments for students caught vaping on school campuses. Signed June 13 by Gov. Greg Abbott, House Bill 114 (HB 114) went into effect Sept. 1, just weeks after the 2023-24 school year started.

With punishment previously at a district’s discretion, the bill set discipline requirements for students selling, giving, possessing or using e-cigarettes on school grounds. HB 114 makes vaping punishable by pulling students out of class with mandatory assignment to a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP) with the length of punishment handled on a case-by-case basis.

The Princeton Independent School District has made 73 DAEP referrals for vape violations so far this year, Communications Coordinator Jean Ann Collins said.

“PHS has not seen an increase in the nicotine vapes, but there has been a slight increase in the THC vapes based on the number of felony arrests,” she said. “However, this is still only involving the same 1% of the student population. It doesn’t represent an increase in actual students. It’s the same kids getting caught repeatedly.”

To read the full story and support your local newspaper subscribe to The Princeton Herald today!