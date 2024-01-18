Panthers fall to 0-4 in district

The Princeton Panthers continued their district campaign this past week with two challenging matchups. In their first district games of the new year the week prior, the Panthers (9-16, 0-4 District 13-5A) fell to both McKinney North and Lovejoy. The district schedule continued last week with losses against Melissa and Greenville.

Princeton traveled north to face the Melissa Cardinals last Tuesday, Jan. 9. Coming into the game, Melissa had played Greenville, Sherman and Denison in district play, losing to Greenville and Sherman, but triumphing against Denison in a close contest.

