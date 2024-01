Commercials used to be great. They used to be an art form. They used to be fun. Today’s advertising is boring in comparison.

Television commercials were something to which I looked forward when I was a kid. Some were better developed and more interesting than the shows they sponsored.

By John Moore

For more on this story see the January 25, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.