PISD preparing for 6A competitions

Princeton’s rapid and relentless growth dominated several policy discussions at the Monday, Jan. 22, meeting of the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees.

It was the first school board meeting to be livestreamed and archived on YouTube via a link on princetonisd.net.

Trustees discussed enrollment, property growth, faculty hiring and whether the school district should improve the high school football stadium to accommodate PISD’s promotion to level 6A competition next school year.

