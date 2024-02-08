Students focus on water shortages

FCCLA officer Anthony Rosales introduces the water shortage advocacy group to a Lions Club Meeting. From left, Leah Bartling, Pedro Nzungani and Saray Esquival. Courtesy Photo

Three Princeton High School students are raising awareness about water shortages in southern Africa.

The students are officers of the PHS chapter of Family Career Community Leaders of America.

FCCLA is a national career and technical student organization for students in family and consumer science education. The group offers resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families.

The three FCCLA officers, Leah Bartling, Pedro Nzungani and Saray Esquival, recently presented their Public Policy Advocacy Project to members of the community in preparation for their upcoming competition.

For the advocacy project, the students spent months researching and reaching out to organizations to find out more about southern Africa water shortages.

To raise awareness about this movement, the students recently presented to members of the Princeton Lions Club about the National Water Act of 1998, which oversees water laws.

“The act accomplished many great things, such as giving the entirety of the population equal access to water sources and keeping water in its natural body of water,” Leah said. “However, it fails to address issues concerning sewage, travel and pollution.”

As a step to combat this significant gap in water regulations, the students have teamed up with the national organization “WeHelpTwo” to raise funds to build wells in these rural and underserved areas of the world.

“These wells provide readily accessible water to these communities, which is life changing,” Leah said. “These wells reduce viruses, increase hydration and improve quality of life.”

FCCLA has set a goal to raise $2,000 — enough to construct one well in South Africa — by the end of April.

For more information, email FCCLA adviser Alesha Rogers at [email protected].

