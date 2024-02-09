Princeton girls set to take on Crandall in Bi-District

The Lady Panthers have won eight of their last nine games heading into the postseason and will look to carry that success into the playoffs. They will take on the Crandall Lady Pirates in the bi-district round on Monday. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald

The Princeton Lady Panthers are coming into the playoffs on a bit of a hot streak, having finished second in District 13-5A with a record of 10-2 (24-10 overall). Next up, the girls will take on Crandall in their bi-district matchup this Monday, Feb. 12.

The Lady Pirates (12-16, 8-4) took third in their district. While Princeton did not play them this season, they did take on three of Crandall’s district foes in Red Oak, Lancaster and Forney.

The Lady Panthers took two of those three games, including one over Lancaster who finished above Crandall in the District 14-5A standings. The two teams will face off at Lakeview High School at 6:30 p.m.