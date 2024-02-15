Martian city plan wins prize

Lowe Elementary School fourth-graders, from left, Mateo Papa, William Lavender and Parker Morris won a $100 prize by designing a city on Mars. Courtesy PISD

Three Lowe Elementary 4th-graders designed a futuristic city on Mars and won an engineering award for their creation. The model is now on display at the school.

The “Electrify Your Future” contest is hosted by Future City, which is a hands-on, cross-curricular educational program with a goal to bring STEM to life. They asked contestants to design a 100% electrically powered city using energy generated from sources that will keep its citizens healthy and the environment safe.

With their Martian city powered by solar panels, the student engineering team of William Lavender, Parker Morris and Mateo Papa won the award for Most Sustainable Renewable Energy Source.

According to parent sponsor, Rachel Lavender, there were hundreds of models at the competition.

