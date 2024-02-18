Subscribe
American Heart Association 300x250

From one ranked team to another, Lady Panthers keep winning

by | Feb 18, 2024 | Sports

The Princeton Lady Panthers defeated No. 25 Huntsville 36-26 at Ennis High School for the area title. Thus far, their defense has been outstanding in the postseason, and that will need to be the case against No. 10 Tyler in the Regional Quarterfinals. Maddie Smith/Princeton Herald 

Through two rounds of the postseason, the Princeton Lady Panthers have employed suffocating defense to advance, with their latest victory coming over Huntsville last Thursday. After giving up just 32 points in their bi-district matchup with Crandall, the girls limited the Lady Hornets to only 26. 

Next up, the girls will travel to Kaufman High School this Tuesday, Feb. 20 for the Regional Quarterfinals. There, they will take on No. 10 Tyler. The Lady Lions are 30-9, having swept their 14 district games in District 15-5A. 

They are currently on a 22-game win streak that dates back to early-December. Both teams put up similar results against common opponents, beating Hallsville, Crandall, Lancaster and Greenville, while each lost to Royce City.

They will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the winner moving on to the Regional Semifinals against the victor of Mesquite Poteet and No. 16 W.T. White. For details on the Tuesday night game and any later in the week, see the Feb. 22 issue of The Princeton Herald. 

Photos online

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Princeton girls set to take on Crandall in Bi-District

Princeton girls set to take on Crandall in Bi-District

Feb 9, 2024 |

The Lady Panthers have won eight of their last nine games heading into the postseason and will look to carry that success into the playoffs. They will take on the Crandall Lady Pirates in the bi-district round on Monday. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald The Princeton...

read more
Lady Panthers host annual Princeton Cup Showcase

Lady Panthers host annual Princeton Cup Showcase

Jan 18, 2024 |

While frigid temperatures were issue for most of last week, the Princeton Lady Panthers were still able to host the majority of their three-day annual showcase. While Saturday’s games were ultimately cancelled because of the cold, the litany of teams traveling to town...

read more
Panthers fall to 0-4 in district

Panthers fall to 0-4 in district

Jan 18, 2024 |

The Princeton Panthers continued their district campaign this past week with two challenging matchups. In their first district games of the new year the week prior, the Panthers (9-16, 0-4 District 13-5A) fell to both McKinney North and Lovejoy. The district schedule...

read more
Lady Panthers fall to McKinney North, beat Lovejoy

Lady Panthers fall to McKinney North, beat Lovejoy

Jan 12, 2024 |

Coming off a sec­ond-place finish in the Dallas ISD Holiday In­vitational, it was time for the Princeton Lady Pan­thers to turn their focus back toward the district schedule. Princeton (17-9, 3-1 District 13-5A) beat both Sherman and Denison in their first two...

read more
Princeton competes in Longhorn Challenge

Princeton competes in Longhorn Challenge

Jan 11, 2024 |

Last week was a busy one for the Princeton boys soccer team, as they kicked off the season with four games across five days. The Panthers took part in a handful of scrim­mages throughout December, before taking the field against Denton High School in the season-opener...

read more
Lady Panthers looking to build on last year’s success

Lady Panthers looking to build on last year’s success

Jan 5, 2024 |

After a strong debut campaign with Coach Ryan Gerfers at the helm, the Princeton Lady Panthers have high expectations coming into this winter. A year ago, the soccer girls finished third in the district, thanks in part to a six-game stretch that saw them win four...

read more
Princeton teams compete in holiday meet

Princeton teams compete in holiday meet

Jan 4, 2024 |

FRISCO – Both Princeton wrestling teams traveled to Frisco Independence last Friday to compete in their 3rd Annual NYE Scuffle. It was the Panthers lone action over the holiday break, as the teams will look to kick things into high gear this week when they return to...

read more
Lady Panthers continue to roll entering break

Lady Panthers continue to roll entering break

Dec 28, 2023 |

PRINCETON - The Princeton Lady Panthers have roared out to a good start to district play this year. Following their inaugural district victory over Sherman on Dec. 12, the team followed it up with a good 62-19 victory against Denison a few days later. Princeton...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Photos online
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Photos online
Photos online
Photos online