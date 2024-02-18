From one ranked team to another, Lady Panthers keep winning

The Princeton Lady Panthers defeated No. 25 Huntsville 36-26 at Ennis High School for the area title. Thus far, their defense has been outstanding in the postseason, and that will need to be the case against No. 10 Tyler in the Regional Quarterfinals. Maddie Smith/Princeton Herald

Through two rounds of the postseason, the Princeton Lady Panthers have employed suffocating defense to advance, with their latest victory coming over Huntsville last Thursday. After giving up just 32 points in their bi-district matchup with Crandall, the girls limited the Lady Hornets to only 26.

Next up, the girls will travel to Kaufman High School this Tuesday, Feb. 20 for the Regional Quarterfinals. There, they will take on No. 10 Tyler. The Lady Lions are 30-9, having swept their 14 district games in District 15-5A.

They are currently on a 22-game win streak that dates back to early-December. Both teams put up similar results against common opponents, beating Hallsville, Crandall, Lancaster and Greenville, while each lost to Royce City.

They will tip off at 6:30 p.m. with the winner moving on to the Regional Semifinals against the victor of Mesquite Poteet and No. 16 W.T. White. For details on the Tuesday night game and any later in the week, see the Feb. 22 issue of The Princeton Herald.