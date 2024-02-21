The Princeton Lady Panthers are headed to the Regional Semifinals after a 65-40 victory over tenth-ranked Tyler on Tuesday, Feb 20. Next up, the girls will take on W.T. White in a four-team single-elimination tournament that includes McKinney North and Liberty to determine who will go to the State Tournament. Maddie Smith/Princeton Herald

Princeton girls run over No. 10 Tyler to advance to Regional Semis

The Princeton Lady Panthers are headed to the Regional Semifinals after a 65-40 victory over tenth-ranked Tyler on Tuesday, Feb 20. Next up, the girls will take on W.T. White in a four-team single-elimination tournament that includes McKinney North and Liberty to determine who will go to the State Tournament. Maddie Smith/Princeton Herald

It’s only old coaching cliché that teams want to be playing their best basketball when the playoffs arrive. For the Princeton Lady Panthers, it appears to be a reality. On Monday, Feb. 20 the girls put up one of their best efforts of the season in a 65-40 victory over Tyler at Kaufman High School.

It was a showing that included Terrayah McCoy, Chandler Evans and Mariah Hart each scored in double figures, lifting Princeton to the Class 5A Region II Semifinals. The Lady Panthers will be joined by W.T. White, Liberty and district-foe, McKinney North in the four-team bracket that will be played this week at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.

On Friday, Princeton will face No. 16 W.T. White at 6 p.m. with Liberty and McKinney North playing immediately after. The winners of the two games will return to the Culwell Center at noon on Saturday to play for the Region II Championship, as well as a trip to the state tournament.

Princeton has already faced the Lady Longhorns (31-3) once this year, accounting for one of White’s three losses in a 51-46 victory in the 83rd Annual DISD Holiday Invitational. The girls finished second in that tournament, thanks to the win over W.T. White in the early stages.

Still, if the Lady Panthers want to repeat that effort, they will need to do a better job of containing point guard Dani Diaz, who tallied 26 points in the loss. Princeton’s defense has been strong through their first playoff matchups and will need to continue to lead that way this weekend.