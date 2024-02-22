Chamber hosts ‘State of City’ luncheon

Princeton has outgrown its ability to provide the services residents need, according to Mayor Brianna Chacon, who said the city is considering whether to implement a moratorium on new single-family homes and apartment complexes.

Chacon delivered her remarks to a packed room Wednesday, Feb. 14, at the annual State of the City address and luncheon sponsored by the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce at the Princeton Independent School District administration building.

