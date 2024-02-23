Late-surge lifts Lady Panthers to regional finals

The Princeton Lady Panthers defeated W.T. White 33-28 to advance to the Regional II Finals. The girls play the winner of Liberty and McKinney North on Saturday, Feb. 24 for a trip to the state tournament. Maddie Smith/The Princeton Herald

The Lady Panthers are within a single victory of qualifying for the Class 5A State Tournament. In a low-scoring matchup with W.T. White in the Region II Semifinals, a big fourth quarter lifted them over the Lady Longhorns.

For most of the night, two narratives existed for Princeton. Their defense consistently kept their opponents from getting quality looks, and while the Lady Panthers had plenty of open shots, they just couldn’t knock them down.

At least that was the case until midway through the final frame when Chandler Evans banked a three-pointer in off the glass. That was Princeton’s first successful shot from beyond the arc, and Chandler went on to sink two more to lift the Lady Panthers to a 33-28 victory.

Next up, the girls will take on the winner of Liberty and McKinney North on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland. The game tips off at noon with the winner team heading to the state tournament.