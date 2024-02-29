State representative talks border crossings

State Rep. Jeff Leach believes it is imperative that Texas treat the “major crisis on our southern border as a national security issue.”

Leach, in remarks Tuesday, Feb. 20, to the Farmersville Rotary Club, said the issue is far bigger than “a political matter pitting Republicans against Democrats” and added that Texas’s 1,700-mile border with Mexico has become an avenue for millions of people streaming into the country.

“We don’t know why they are coming here,” said Leach, a Republican who is running for re-election in House District 67. He faces a Republican primary challenger, former Allen City Councilman Darren Meis, on March 5.

