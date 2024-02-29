Woman said her school would let her daughter ‘choose to be a girl, a boy, neither or both’

WASHINGTON DC, Feb 23 — January Littlejohn is a stay-at-home mom and a licensed mental health counselor. In 2020, as Covid swept the nation, her 13-year-old daughter told her that “she no longer felt like a girl.” Her mom described it as a “devastating revelation” in a recent interview with Rebecca Weber, CEO of AMAC and host of “Better For America” podcast.

January said it happened shortly after three of her friends at her local middle school had also suddenly declared a transgender identity.

By John Grimaldi , AMAC

For more on this story see the February 29, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.