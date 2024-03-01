Lady Panthers’ magical ride comes to an end

For the first time in program history, the Princeton Lady Panthers made it to the regional finals, just one win shy of qualifying for Class 5A State Tournament. While the girls lost that game, the Lady Panthers had a terrific season, finishing 28-11.

GARLAND – The Princeton girls basketball team’s incredible journey through the postseason has come to an end in the Class 5A Region II Championship.

Princeton, who had beaten several top-ranked teams in the state prior to their appearance in the regional final, lost to Liberty 52-26 on Saturday, Feb. 24. The loss ended a seven-game winning streak that included triumphs over No. 25 Huntsville, No. 10 Tyler and No. 16 W.T. White.

