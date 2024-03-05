Subscribe
Democratic Primary voting results

by | Mar 5, 2024 | Area News, Latest

At 9:47 p.m. Tuesday., Collin County Elections released unofficial results from early voting and 16 of 59 vote centers. Totals are not official until ballots are canvassed.
In the Democratic primary for U.S. Senator, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred had 79.79% or 18,415 votes of the 23,078 total ballots cast.
In Texas House District 67, Makala L. Washington had 64.45% or 2,435 votes. Jefferson Nunn had 35.55% or 1,343 votes.
Statewide totals for President and U.S. Senator will be tabulated later, but in Collin County, President Joseph R. Biden Jr. had 88.78%


We’ll have updated vote totals Wednesday morning.


