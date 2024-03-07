Facelift underway for PISD admin building

The PISD Administration is fenced off while workers remove and replace the exterior wall. Courtesy Photo

Like pieces on a chessboard, Princeton ISD offices have been moved all around while the administration building is repaired.

A torrential downpour last fall sent water cascading into the office of Casey Gunnels, assistant superintendent of education. A closer inspection then revealed a bigger problem.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre said there was inadequate sealing between the outer brick and inner walls, requiring a complete facelift of the building constructed in 1986.

“That is the nature of utilizing our older buildings: they are going to need repairs,” McIntyre said. “Luckily, our team came together and worked hard to make the relocation happen without any major issues to get it done.”

